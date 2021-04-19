HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 295 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.07. 686,721 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.