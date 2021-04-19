HYA Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA traded down $18.21 on Monday, reaching $618.29. 195,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,602. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.11 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

