HYA Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,651,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 85,492 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

