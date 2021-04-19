HYCON 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $1.02 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003843 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00157893 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,298,924 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,298,923 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

