Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 37,863 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04.

HYMC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 421,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,751. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $39,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

