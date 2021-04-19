IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IDYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $18.61 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $600.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

