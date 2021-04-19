IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDYA. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

