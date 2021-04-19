IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $96.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of IGMS opened at $59.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $155,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,492 shares of company stock worth $404,367. Corporate insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

