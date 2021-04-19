iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.54). iHeartMedia reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 285.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares during the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

