Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Boosted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $399.00 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $6,360,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

