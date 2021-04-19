Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $399.00 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

