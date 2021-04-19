Illuvium Price Reaches $61.67 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $61.67 or 0.00111330 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and $493,179.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00280740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.72 or 0.00676427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,262.30 or 0.99756830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.63 or 0.00873034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,272 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

