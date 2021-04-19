Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Short Interest Update

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1,106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Image Sensing Systems worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

Shares of ISNS opened at $4.50 on Monday. Image Sensing Systems has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.