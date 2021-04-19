IMI (LON:IMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,399.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,399 ($18.28) and last traded at GBX 1,399 ($18.28), with a volume of 24332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,391 ($18.17).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,201.33 ($15.70).

Get IMI alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,320.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,214.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

In other news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Also, insider Ajai Puri bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Insiders acquired 3,030 shares of company stock worth $3,997,131 over the last three months.

About IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.