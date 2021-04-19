Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $163,298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

