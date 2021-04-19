Independent Research Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €124.36 ($146.31).

Shares of WCH opened at €131.05 ($154.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 34.41. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a 12 month high of €132.90 ($156.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €108.03.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

