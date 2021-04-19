Indorse Token (IND) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $853.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00089576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.90 or 0.00664907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.