INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) versus Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Head-To-Head Survey

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 22.96% 7.66% 2.54% INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 2 0 2.33 INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential downside of 22.63%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 5.40 $109.52 million $1.16 15.41 INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 7.84 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats INDUS Realty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

