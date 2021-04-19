Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,188,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 2,721,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,989.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $11.15 on Monday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

