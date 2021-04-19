Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INGXF. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

