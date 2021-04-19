Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Sells $185,261.61 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brenton Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,280.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84.

Shares of INGN traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.82. 193,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

