Insider Buying: Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Buys $107,500.00 in Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $1.92 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

