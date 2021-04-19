Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells $195,345.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $195,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,633.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $187,875.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $390,480.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.