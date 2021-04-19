Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.37. 3,837,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,837. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $251.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.00. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -444.20 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 76.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.9% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

