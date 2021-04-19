Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $2,800,000.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, David L. Dunkel sold 23,300 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,293,383.00.

On Friday, April 9th, David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, David L. Dunkel sold 13,130 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $716,898.00.

On Monday, April 5th, David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $781,094.79.

On Thursday, April 1st, David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $667,890.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $254,331.18.

KFRC stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kforce by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,662,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

