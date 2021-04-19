Insider Selling: LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) COO Sells 2,977 Shares of Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) COO Kyle Chiang sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $17,058.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,065.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LOGC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. 121,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,846. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,445,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,908,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

