Insider Selling: S&U plc (LON:SUS) Insider Sells £102,812.50 in Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70), for a total value of £102,812.50 ($134,325.19).

Shares of LON SUS opened at GBX 2,420 ($31.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.13, a quick ratio of 53.12 and a current ratio of 53.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,251.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,036.09. The firm has a market cap of £293.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.05. S&U plc has a one year low of GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 43 ($0.56) dividend. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

