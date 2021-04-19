Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Sells $726,080.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $92.07 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

