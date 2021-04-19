Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. 14,873,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,739,807. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

