Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$18.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$18.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.08.

IPL opened at C$17.96 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$9.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.49.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

