Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,103,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,339,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,496,200.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,483,200.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $1,480,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $1,469,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $1,443,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,466,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,526,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,426. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 135.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

