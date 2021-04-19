InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in InterDigital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in InterDigital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $73.44 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

