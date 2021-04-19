International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 867.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after buying an additional 586,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $56.93. 74,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,421. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.