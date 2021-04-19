Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lowered by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $808.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $737.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

