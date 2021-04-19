Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,810,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 16,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 62.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 192,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Invesco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Invesco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

