Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,587.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $75.72 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43.

