Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-3.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.57.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $901.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

