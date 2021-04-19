IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IQV. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.75.

IQV stock opened at $215.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $217.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

