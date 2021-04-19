iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,081,510 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38.

