iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 415,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $65.69 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

