iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Increased by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 3.9% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,366.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

