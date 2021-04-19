iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

SUSC stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.