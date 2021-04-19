iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

