iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Provident Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,217,408. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

