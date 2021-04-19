iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $7.02 on Monday, hitting $298.89. 19,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,919. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.55 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.69 and its 200 day moving average is $283.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

