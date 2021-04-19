iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.67 and a 12-month high of $272.10.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

