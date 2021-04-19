iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.

IVW traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 65,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

