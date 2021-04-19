iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

