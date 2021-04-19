iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lifted by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 571.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 140,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $145.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $145.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

