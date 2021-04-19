iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.27 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

